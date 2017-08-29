A Federal Government team is expected to meet with representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Tuesday in furtherance of the moves to resolve the ongoing strike which has paralsyed activities in universities across Nigeria.

A statement signed by Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, yesterday, in Abuja read: “In furtherance of efforts at resolving the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, will tomorrow (today) by noon meet with the President and Executive of ASUU.

“Government delegation at the meeting will include Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

“The minister recalled that ASUU had earlier promised during the last meeting held on Thursday, August 17, 2017, to take the offer of the Federal Government back to its members and get back to the Federal Government within a week.

“Senator Chris Ngige calls on ASUU to show good faith as the Federal Government had already demonstrated commitment to addressing the grievances of the Union.”