Justice Abdulazeez Anka of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday ordered the permanent forfeiture of N7,646,700,000 linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

The order was made following a motion on notice argued before him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The anti-graft commission had on August 9, 2017 obtained a court order from Justice Chuka Obiozo to temporarily forfeit the sum to the Federal Government

Justice Anka while granting the application of the EFCC seeking the order of the court to finally forfeit the money to the Federal Government said, “I have read the motion on notice seeking the final forfeiture of the sum of N7,646,700,000 reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

“I have also gone through the affidavit in support of the application. In the circumstances, I am of the view that the application has merit and is hereby granted as prayed.

“Parties have a right of appeal.”

Earlier at the Monday proceeding, the counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, while moving the application, noted that the money was a part of the sums allegedly diverted by the former petroleum minister from various units of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Oyedepo further claimed that the anti-graft commission published an advert after the court ordered the money’s temporary forfeiture but no one claimed its ownership.

An investigating officer with the commission, Usman Zakari, in a supporting affidavit attached to the application, stated that he was part of the team of operatives that investigated the intelligence report that huge sums were laundered.

He further deposed that the former minister held a meeting with a bank chief in her office informing him that some officials of her ministry would be bringing funds to his bank.

According to him, the minister directed that the funds must neither be credited into any known account nor captured in any transactional platforms of the bank.

Meanwhile, two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Layi Babatunde and Yusuf Alli as well as a social commentator, Alhaji Olola Kassum, have described the judgment as a good development.

They spoke on Monday in separate interviews in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Babatunde said, “Any effort to recover what is due to the people of Nigeria, especially through due process, should be supported. It should be appreciated so long as it is done through due process.

“It suggests that progress is being made. If recoveries are being made by due process, that is progress being made.”

Alli said, “Anyone who has unjustly enriched himself or herself should forfeit the money to the state. I think it is a very salutary thing that has happened and I hope others who have also looted the treasury will also pay. It is a good development in the right direction

Kassum said, “It is a good development. It has actually boosted the morale of anti-corruption campaign. Stolen public money should go back to government.”