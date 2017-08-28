Bayero University Kano has rejected the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) new benchmark of 120/100 as the university’s senate pegged 180 as minimum cut-off mark .

Briefing reporters in Kano Monday, the Director Public Affairs of Bayero University, Kano, Malam Ahmad Shehu, said that the university’s senate pegged 180 mark as minimum cut-off after comprehensive evaluation of the minimum recommendation set by JAMB.

The Director stressed ” what we have done in BUK is not in disagreement with what JAMB is requesting for, and don’t forget that 120 is just minimum and university has the authority to decide its minimum too”.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) last week released a new cut-off marks as minimum standard for admission into Federal, State and Private tertiary institutions in the country.

According to the admission board, universities are expected to admit applicants with minimum score of 120 while other institutions were pegged at 100.

Ahmed who insisted that the university justification also based on the volume of application and allotted quoter.

While maintained that 180 remain the minimum score, Ahmad insisted that the university would still sustain 200 and above for some courses including Medicine, Law and Engineering.

The university’s spokesperson hinted that courses like Hausa Language, English and other related courses would not be stepped down below 180.

On whether the decision would not affect the falling standard of education, Ahmed revealed that BUK’s cut-off marks has always fall between 200 and 180 saying the new scheme will not in any form affect standard