An eight-member congressional delegation from the United States will visit Nigeria between August 28 and 31, to discuss Boko Haram insurgency and the humanitarian situation in the North-East, the US Embassy in Nigeria has said.

The delegation will be led by Senator Christopher Coons, a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics committees.

“Among the issues of particular interest to the US officials will be the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation north-east of Nigeria,” the US embassy said.

The delegation also include senators Gary Peters, Michael Bennet, Representatives Lisa Blunt Rochester, Terri Sewell, Charlie Dent, Barbara Lee and Frederica Wilson.

According to a statement issued by the embassy on Monday, the congressional delegation will also visit Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and The Gambia during their West Africa tour.

“While in Abuja, the US legislators will meet with a range of high-ranking leaders to gain a fulsome picture of the bilateral relationship.

“They will be briefed by Ambassador W. Stuart Symington and staff before meeting with Vice President Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Dogara, other members of the National Assembly, and religious and civil society leaders,” the statement said.

“They will also visit Lagos, where trade and investment relations will be the theme.

“In the country’s financial capital, they will meet with Nigerian business executives, tour the Egbin thermal power plant, participate in an American Business Council roundtable, and conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative and the Tony Elemelu Foundation,” it added.