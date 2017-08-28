Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Tuesday inaugurate the Edo State Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Osinbajo, who would be received by Governor Godwin Obaseki, is expected pay a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, before proceeding to Auchi for the commissioning of the fertiliser plant, said to have a capacity of 55,000 metric tonnes.

The state government explained that the plant was rehabilitated in collaboration with WACOT Limited as part of efforts to create an avenue for the youths to leverage on the expertise of major players in the agricultural sector.

- Advertisement -

According to a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, on Monday, the facility would also enhance its socio-economic status.

It stated that the project was aimed at reiterating the Federal Government’s actualisation of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

It also noted that the initiative was part of the administration’s drive towards achieving food self-sufficiency and economic diversification, through agriculture.