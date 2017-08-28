Hajiya Salamatu Al-Makura, wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, has tasked women to exhibit virtues that promote love, unity and peaceful co-existence.

Al-Makura gave the charge on Monday in Lafia when she received a women’s group led by Hajiya Yuanatu Muhammad in her office.

She noted that women were saddled with responsibility of achieving unity, love and peaceful lifestyle in every society.

She further explained that women were home makers, peace builders and gateway to meaningful development and progress of every nation.

She observed that as daughters, they were helpers to parents, friends, guardians and companions to their partners.

The governor’s wife called on mothers to be conscious of Lassa fever and avoid its spread by ensuring all domestic items and food were properly kept.

She emphasised the need for mothers to champion the crusade against dirty environment in the interest of hygienic life in their homes.

She appealed to them to continue to give the present administration all the necessary support, to fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the founding fathers, who sacrificed their lives for the actualisation of Nasarawa State.

She, however, frowned at parents, who failed to send their female children to school to acquire both western and religious education, in spite of government’s pronouncement on free education to all citizens in the state.

Al-Makura promised to lead other women to the state assembly, to persuade lawmakers to enact a law to compel parents to send girls to schools rather than hawking on the streets during school hours.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Muhammad, said the visit was to pledge support and offer prayers to her and the governor for guidance in steering the affairs of the state.