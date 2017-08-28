The Kwara Government on Monday said it was committed to re-positioning the state-owned media houses to achieve an enviable status.

Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, stated this in Ilorin while hosting members of the state chapter of the Radio, Television and Theatre Art Workers’ Union (RATTAWU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation emerged overall third at the North-Central Radio, Television, Theatre Arts Festival in Jos.

The commissioner lauded the union for making the state proud at the fiesta.

He, particularly, commended the outing of Olabanji Lawal, a staff of the state Television Service, for emerging first in TV documentary.

According to him, Lawal’s performance at the competition is a testimony that the effort of the government at repositioning the state media outfit is not a misplaced priority.

Ajeigbe said that he would push forth their requests to ensure that funds were made available to them in their subsequent participation in the festival.

He advised the union to write a formal letter of request on their needs, but noted, however, that government could not meet their requests on every occasion.

“Participation in a competition is not all about winning, of course there is a joy of interaction in mere participation.

“It is, however, my joy that you have participated and won a medal”, he said.

The commissioner promised to always assist the union in achieving its mandate.

Earlier in his address, Mr Saidu Gagara, the Vice Chairman of the union, said the state participated in two categories of the competition, which are Radio Presentation and Television Documentary.

Gagara said that the state emerged first in TV documentary and third in Radio Presentation.

He called for budgetary provision from the state government to facilitate the union’s participation at the annual media competition.