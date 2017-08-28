The senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has denied the claim by a former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, that he sent assassins after him.

Kashamu, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, asserted that he did not have a killer squad and he was not interested in the ex-governor’s death.

“I have been in Lagos since the National Assembly went on recess last month. I do not have a killer squad …

“My telephones and call logs are available for scrutiny. It is true that we have had political differences since 2009 after working together for some time. Even at that, not once have I been linked to any form of violence.

“As for me, I have no interest in Daniel’s death or that of any human being. If I engaged him as a sitting governor with tact and intelligence, why would I want to attack or assassinate him now?” he said.

The senator added, “It is part of the grand plot by Daniel to … foist a caretaker committee on the PDP in the state despite the subsisting and binding court judgment which expressly states that the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led state executive committee – which I belong to – should remain in office till 2020.”

Kashamu stated further that the petition was politically motivated.

“The authentic PDP ExCo in Ogun State under the leadership of Dayo has a final judgment in its favour that has yet to be appealed, set aside or upturned. What is more, the orders and judgment are binding on the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission who were parties to the suit.

“This … story of an attack is part of Daniel’s … bid to seek relevance, revive his … political career …

“He is afraid that some genuine and concerned party members could resist … his actions… despite being aware of the existence of the democratically elected and the judicially approved Ogun State PDP ExCo,” the lawmaker said in the petition.

Also, in the petition, he drew the attention of Idris to previous letters written by Dayo to complain about the activities of Daniel in the state.

“Instead of raising … alarm like Daniel, the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led State ExCo had written two letters dated August 14 and 15, 2017 to your office, wherein your attention was drawn to the … acts of Daniel and his collaborators and how they could threaten the peace … in Ogun State, if not checked.

“A careful perusal of the two petitions and the attached documents would give you an insight into the undercurrents of this unfounded alarm,” Kashamu stated.