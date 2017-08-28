Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue on Monday appealed for the intervention of the Federal Government to enable the state government address the menace of flood.

Ortom, who made the call on Monday, while inspecting flooded areas in Makurdi said he, was overwhelmed by the level of devastation and destruction caused by the menace.

He appealed for the release of ecological funds to the state, to avoid the re-occurrence of the 2012 disaster.

Over 4000 households were submerged and property worth millions destroyed in 2012 flood disaster.

He expressed concerns over the reoccurrence of the flood at a time when the state was facing serious financial challenges.

Ortom urged those living along flood prone areas across the state to immediately relocate to safe areas, and directed that excavators should be used to create emergency water channels, pending intervention from the Federal Government.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to assist displaced persons.

Ortom disclosed that all buildings on drainage channels and areas prone to flooding would be demolished.

The areas inspected by the governor include Radio Benue transmission station, Achusa, Welfare Quarters, Katsina-Ala Street, New Kanshio village, Rice Mill Wadata and Idye Village.