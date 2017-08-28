The Federal Government has conferred Ambassadorial title (In-SiTu) on Messrs Aminu Nabegu and Olukunle Bamgbose, Permanent Secretaries in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

A statement signed by Mohammed Nakorji, Assistant Director of Press in the Office of the SGF, said that the two Permanent Secretaries, who had risen through the ranks and have discharged their responsibilities very well, have been denied so far, the benefit of a tradition the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always conferred on its Directors who have been appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The two Permanent Secretaries, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, have spent over three decades in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before their appointment as Permanent Secretaries.

Onyeama charged them to exhibit high sense of responsibilities associated with the title and congratulated them on their well-deserved title on In-Situ.

In another development, the two permanent secretaries posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have reported and sought for the cooperation of staff to move the departments forward.

Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuria, MON, and Gabriel Tanimu Aduda were posted as Permanent Secretaries in the Cabinet Office in charge of Political and Economy respectively.