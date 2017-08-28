The Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st and Monday 4th September, 2017 as Public Holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

This was declared by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated Muslim faithful and urged all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country’s democracy.

Dambazau further urged all Nigerians to join hands with the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country, where the rights of every citizen, are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Minister assured citizens of their safety in all parts of the country, emphasizing that security agencies have been directed to maintain the peace and protect lives and property.

He condemned in strong terms the prevalence of Hate Speeches in the country and warned that the government would henceforth deal with perpetrators according to the law, while emphasizing that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potential of Nigeria.

“The Honourable Minister wishes all Nigerians a most rewarding and Happy Id-el-Kabir celebration,” Dr Rufa’i Kawu Attahiru said in a statement on Monday.