The management of the University of Ilorin has appointed Sulyman Abdulkareem as its new Vice-Chancellor.

The university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of council, Abdullahi Oyekan, announced the appointment on Monday.

Mr. Oyekan said the institution reached the decision after a meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the Universities Amendment Act.

According to him, the appointment will take effect from October 16 while the tenure of the outgoing vice chancellor, AbdulGaniyu Ambali, will end on October 15.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Abdulkareem, a professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering is the institutions’s 10th Vice-chancellor.

He was once vice chancellor of the Alhikmah University, Ilorin.

He was born in 1954 at Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

He schooled at the University of Detroit in 1980 where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering and also at the University of Louisville, in 1988 where he earned a Ph.D in the same discipline.

His area of specialization is Heterogeneous Catalysis/Reaction Engineering.