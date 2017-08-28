The Bachama Hunters Association in Adamawa has appealed to Gov. Mohammed Bindow to assist it with vehicles to enhance its security surveillance activities in the state.

Mr Hassan Mijah, the leader of the hunters in Bachama Kingdom of Numan Local Government Area of the state, made the appeal on Monday.

The association is assisting the security agencies in the state in the ongoing operations against Boko-Haram insurgents.

Mijah said that if provided the vehicles would enable them to patrol remote areas where the insurgents carried out frequent attacks.

He said that the hunters would take care of fueling and maintenance of the vehicles.

The leader commended the state government for doing its best in tackling the security challenges in the state.

Mijah also commended the Hama Bachama, the paramount ruler of the Bachama, Mr Stephen Irimiya, for always supporting the hunters.

“He (Hama) has motivated us so much that all of us have imbibed the spirit of patriotism,’’ Mijah said Mijah, just as he lauded the Numan Local Government Council for assisting the hunters with stipends.

The Bachama Kingdom covers both Numan and Demsa Local Government areas of Adamawa.