An eight-member Congressional delegation from the U.S. will visit Nigeria from Monday to Thursday to assess the destruction caused by the Boko Haram terrorists as well as strengthen the U.S.-Nigeria relations.

The delegation would be led by Sen. Christopher Coons (Democrat-Delaware), the U.S. Department of State said.

Coons is a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics committees.

The delegation also includes Sen. Gary Peters (Democrat-Michigan); Sen. Michael Bennet (Democrat-Colorado); and Rep. Lisa Rochester (Democrat-Delaware).

The others are Rep. Terri Sewell (Democrat-Alabama); Rep. Charlie Dent (Republican-Pennsylvania); Rep. Barbara Lee (Democrat-California); and Rep. Frederica Wilson (Democrat-Florida).

“The Congressional delegation is visiting Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and The Gambia in addition to Nigeria during their West Africa tour.

“While in Abuja, the U.S. legislators will meet with a range of high-ranking leaders to gain a fulsome picture of the bilateral relationship.

“They will be briefed by Ambassador W. Stuart Symington and staff before meeting with Vice President Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

“They will also meet with other members of the National Assembly, and religious and civil society leaders.

“Among the issues of particular interest to the U.S. officials will be the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the northeast of Nigeria.”

They would also visit Lagos, where trade and investment relations would be the theme.

“In the country’s financial capital, they will meet with Nigerian business executives, tour the Egbin Thermal Power Plant, and participate in an American Business Council roundtable.

“They will conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative and the Tony Elemelu Foundation,” the statement read.