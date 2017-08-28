President Muhammadu Buhari is delighted over the improving state of the economy, Femi Adesina, his spokesman, has said.

In a statement on Monday, Adesina said Buhari spent about two hours receiving briefing from Udoma Udo Udoma, minister of national budget and planning; Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, and Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said Buhari reminded the minsters and CBN governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks which the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his party, was built on.

The spokesman said Buhari while urging them “to keep at it” stated that the “main aim of government was to bring succour to Nigerians across all walks of life.”

“For almost two hours, President Muhammadu Buhari Monday received briefing from the minister of budget and national planning, senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, and governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, after which a delighted President declared that he was pleased with the progress being made on different fronts,” the statement read.

“The ministers and CBN governor updated the president on the improving state of the economy, implementation of the 2017 budget, preparation for the 2018 budget, revenue strategies, combined cost reduction and debt management.

“Also discussed were monetary policy strategies and their economic impact, among others.

“President Buhari, while reminding the ministers and CBN governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks on which the campaign of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was based, expressed gladness that things were looking up after two years of yeoman’s job.”