The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, on Monday, warned soldiers against acts of indiscipline and interference in civilian affairs.

The GOC, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke, gave the warning while addressing the officers at the opening of this year’s 81 Division Officers Combat Proficiency Competition at the 9 Brigade, Lagos.

Dauke was represented by Brig.-Gen. Daniel Adeyemi, Commander, 55 Division Signal.

“Let me use this opportunity to sternly warn that the division has zero tolerance for any act of indiscipline. Troops placed under your command are to discharge their duties professionally.

“In addition, wherever you find yourself deployed on internal security operations, you are not to involve yourselves in civilian affairs,” the GOC warned.

He also charged the officers to respect the rule of law and fundamental human rights of everyone.

Dauke said the annual competition was organised in compliance with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s training directive for 2017.

He said that continuous training was a veritable tool for improving efficiency in any organisation, adding that the army was not relenting in its effort to have well trained and skilled manpower.

“This training is no doubt necessary, considering the numerous security challenges facing the nation; the army is a major stakeholder in curbing these challenges.

“Combat proficiency competition is aimed at promoting esprit de corps and inculcating a sense of discipline and responsibility among officers of the rank of 2nd Lieutenant to Major.

“It is also designed to improve the performance of the officers in this cadre in terms of their leadership qualities, will power, judgment, flexibility and knowledge,” he said.

Earlier in an address, the 9 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Elias Attu, said the competition was directed at improving leadership qualities of junior commanders to prepare them for higher responsibilities.

“In compliance with this aim, the brigade was tasked to host and participate along with other formations in the year’s combat proficiency competition.

“I urge you all to ensure the spirit of gamesmanship and best of luck,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that part of the exercise to be competed include: obstacles crossing, map reading, shooting competition, physical fitness and combat swimming.

Over 40 officers in the ranks of 2nd lieutenant to major are participating in the four-day competition holding at different locations in the state.

The participants were drawn from 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Division Engineers and 81 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army.