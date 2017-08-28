Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, has called on the federal government to show greater commitment towards the improvement of friendly investment measures for Chinese investors.

Zhou made the call in Abuja during the 3rd China-Nigeria Consular Forum on ‘Consular Services: Benefit both Nigeria and Chinese peoples and inspire shared Dreams.”

he assured that improving its investment through friendly measures would attract more of Chinese investors and other foreigners to do business in Nigeria.

Also, the ambassador noted that Chinese investors have been obedient towards the observance of the rules and laws of Nigeria, saying observance of Nigeria’s rules and regulations has been the watch word of Chinese investors in the country.

“We hope the Nigerian side could adopt further effective measures to steadily enhance government services and provide protection and facilitation for foreign nationals, including Chinese to invest and live in this country.

“With the joint efforts of both sides, l am confident that the China-Nigeria cooperation in all fields will yield more fruitful results and our strategic partnership will be elevated to a new high level.”

Zhou recalled that the Chinese government had always requested the her enterprises and citizens in Nigeria to observe local laws and regulations; respect local culture and customs, live in harmony with local people and make contributions to Nigeria’s economic and social development.

The Chinese envoy stated that Nigeria, being the most populous country and largest economy in Africa, remains China’s major partner for pragmatic cooperation throughout the region.

- Advertisement -

He added that the bilateral cooperation between both countries had indeed been a pacesetter for China-Africa cooperation with great achievements benefited over the years.

“Nigeria remains China’s largest project-contracting market and second largest export market, and also, Nigeria is China’s third largest trading partner and major investment destination in Africa. We know that “Nigeria is endowed with abundant human and natural resources and has the potential to be the major player in the global economy.

“Industrialization is one of the top five execution priorities of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which was released by the Nigerian Government this March.

“As the world’s largest manufacturing country, China is, and has proved to be the most desirable and reliable long-term partner for Nigeria in its quest to fulfill development and re-invigoration.

“On a priority basis, China supports the relocation of its industries to Nigeria and expansion of production capacity cooperation with Nigeria. China sincerely hopes to share its experience and stands ready to provide capital, technology and talents in support of Nigeria’s industrialization.

“Made-in-Nigeria with China will usher in a bright future. People to people exchanges are the foundation of China-Nigeria cooperation. To tap the bilateral cooperation potential to the maximum, the Chinese side has taken many concrete steps to facilitate people to people exchanges and improve consular services.

“For the past few years, the volume of Chinese visas issued to Nigerians has been steadily on the increase. The embassy renders quality services for a large number of Nigerians travelling to China for business, study or tourism every year.”