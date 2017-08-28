Three men were on Monday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly kidnapping two Filipinos.

The accused — Yinka Adebanjo, 29; Seun Ogunsumbo, 31; and Ishau Awokoya, 32 — were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja on four counts bordering on conspiracy, kidnap and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 5 at Odonla in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said the accused allegedly kidnapped Jammie Lacar and Mario Maglundo, both from the Philippines and staff of Mateco Industry West Africa, and demanded N4m ransom for their release.

The accused also had in their possession arms and ammunition concealed in a DVD player, he alleged.

The offences contravened Sections 2, 3 and 11 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Act of Lagos State 2017.

The offence carries the death penalty.

The offence also contravened Section 329 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The three accused are to be kept behind bars at Ikoyi Prisons pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.