Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has said that his administration was determined and committed to prove to the people that physical-disability is not a barrier to a willing soul. The governor even described himself a disabled person.

The governor stated this in Lafia, the state capital, while inspecting facilities at the special school for the disabled built by his administration.

He said that he believed the physically-challenged like the blind, dumb, deaf, lame and any other form of have a right to live, develop his skills and engage in productive ventures to earn a living.

He said that the school, which was the first of its kind, would fully take up by January next year, noting that it took care of all categories of people with disabilities and both genders to ensure that every disability person in the state was fully incorporated.

According to him “The special and comprehensive school will be able to care for all categories of people with disabilities, all genders, ages, so you can see that the variables are so many and that is why the challenges are enormous, we have to make the functions of the building in accordance with the different kind of disabilities

- Advertisement -

“We have completed the building 100%, only 50% that is needed to commence operation, we have got all the furniture’s that are supposed to be in this school which is meant for those who can sit on the chairs, we are now working towards getting different kinds of furniture’s that will carter for disability with down syndrome,” he said

The governor explained that he was also working towards providing the house stalls that would be in line with the challenges of students who could not climb on bed “we are thinking of a floor bed, so that as soon as a student come down on his wheel chairs, he can locate his bed on the floor”

“We have already place order from universities in America which is the center of excellence in this areas, we have also contacted other countries with specialists in disabilities and hopefully before the end of the year, we are going to access the equipments and teaching aids, we are recruiting nannies, caretakers, day takers in all the class rooms, we are also going to recruit a resident medical doctor and five nurses with full fledge laboratory, a clinic that can admit up to 12 persons within the school”

He added that he want to correct a wrong insinuation that once a person is disabled, there is absolutely nothing that can come out of the person, noting that it is left to the physically challenge person to prove that disability is not a barrier to accomplishing success in life.