The Osun State Government on Monday unveiled the selling of rams at between N45,000 and N80,000 to citizens of the state ahead of the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir.

The government plans to sell no less than 648 rams which had been fattened, bred and vaccinated in the past two months to its citizens.

The Managing Director of Selema Oloba Ranch in Iwo, Osun State, where the rams were fattened, Mr. Sola Omidiran, said the state government bought them from various states in Northern Nigeria some months ago

He said during the fattening, the rams gained additional 15kg to their original weight, thus enhancing their capacity and body shape to provide more beef to buyers.

“We can assure buyers that we will give them value for their money. We have the rams in four different categories and they go for different prices.

“We have those within the Bronze category that weigh between 25kg and 30kg. Each of them goes for about N45,000.

“Those that fall within the Silver category weigh between 31kg and 36kg. Each of them will be sold for N60,000.

“Those in the Gold category weigh between 37kg and 43kg and they will be going for N70,000 each.

“Those that are in the Platinum category weigh between 44kg and 50kg and each of them will sell for N80,000,” Omidiran said.

He said that the company had gone into partnership with some online stores to help market the animals.

“In a bid to enhance our marketing strategies, we have partnered varying online stores through our website, www.selemafarmfresh.com.

Omidiran said aside from the rams, they also have goats, cattle as well as condiments such as fresh tomatoes, onions, and pepper for sale and can be found on the website.

The project was part of the Osun State Government’s Rural Enterprise and Agricultural Programme meant to boost the rearing and selling of livestock in the state.