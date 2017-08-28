The Sokoto State Government has said it is partnering with a private firm, Hijra Nigeria Limited, to establish a textile factory in the state.

The company to be situated at Kalambaina in Wamakko Local Government Area of the state will have the capacity to produce 20,000 metric tonnes of finished products and will provide employment opportunity for approximately 2,000 people.

Speaking to newsmen on the project in Sokoto, Monday, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Public Private Partnerships (PPP), Alhaji Bashir Gidado, said all arrangements had been concluded for the successful take-off of the project.

- Advertisement -

“We’re partnering with a company, Hijra Nigeria Ltd, to establish a textile factory in Sokoto. The state government will have a 40 per cent equity in the company and we expect to start production towards the end of 2017.

“As you are aware, we have abundant raw materials in the state. A large section of our people are cotton farmers. So this company will provide a ready market for their products. We are also in touch with others from neighbouring states like Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara.”