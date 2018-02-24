The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday said that work will soon commence on a road which will link the North East region to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr. Dogara made this public when he visited the the Gangwari Ganye, Alhaji Adamu Sanda, at his palace in Ganye, Adamawa State.

Mr. Dogara was in Ganye for the turbaning of a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, as Gangwi Ganye and commissioning of constituency projects initiated by the lawmaker.

He told the Emir that work will soon commence on a road starting from Adamawa through Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Benue and terminate in Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Dogara said the project will be made possible through his intervention.

“We are working on a major dual carriage way from Yola to Abuja, cutting through Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau and Benue states respectively. The project will help open up a lot of communities and enhance the sociology-economic activities of the inhabitants of the zone,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Mr. Dogara informed the traditional ruler of the budgetary provision for the reconstruction of Mayo-Bella, Jada, Ganye-Toungo road in the 2017 appropriation Act

The statement further quoted him as saying, “Today I have witnessed the challenges that the people of this area face in terms of road infrastructure. I can confirm to you that the sum of 500 million naira has been appropriated, though not adequate for the job, but at least is enough for the commencement of the project. I am aware of the procurement process.”

He added that the North East Development Commission Act when fully effective will provide opportunity to channel resources to address developmental and security challenges in the region.