The Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, has called on the Anambra State House of Assembly to enact laws that would help address cases of building collapse in the state.

The Chairman of the Awka Chapter of the Society, Engr. Edmund Nkalu made the call while speaking to journalists on the rising cases of building collapse in Anambra, especially during the rainy season.

He noted that part of the reason for the incessant collapse of buildings was the use of substandard materials for construction of houses, saying there was need to check the trend through legislation.

“There is urgent need to grant NSE legislative backing to supervise, stop and apprehend contractors found using substandard materials in building, as human lives is sacred.”

The Awka branch chairman appealed to the state government to increase and empower the number of supervisory agencies for effective supervision of projects in the state.

On his part, the immediate past chairman of the branch, Engineer Sylvester Ofodile while emphasizing on some of the road projects done in the state, said it debased the engineering profession, as they have no approved road design for construction.

He urged the government to always ensure that qualified structural engineers are given the mandate to approve all construction works to avoid further building collapse in the society.

In his contribution, a member of the group and the Head of Engineering Department of the State Broadcasting house, Mr. Paul Okoye attributed the problems of collapsed structures to none qualified personnel handling engineering projects.

He advocated a stage by stage approval for buildings as according to him structures are meant to serve as an attraction to cities.