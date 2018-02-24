The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons is set to distribute educational materials and food items to the motherless and displaced children in Ohugua, Benin City.

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, is expected to witness the distribution of the items at the camp on February 25.

In a letter signed by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the commission said that the exercise is in continuation of its mandate to cater to the displaced in the country.

According to Farouq, “The commission, in continuation of its mandate to providing durable solutions to Persons of Concern (POCs) in Nigeria, wishes to flag off the symbolic distribution of educational materials and food items for the motherless and displaced persons in Benin City, Edo State.”

The intervention is coming a few weeks after the Edo State Government distributed relief materials, including bags of rice, to the IDPs in Uhogua.

The IDPs are victims of the protracted insurgency in Northern Nigeria and have been accommodated in the state to help them lead meaningful life in spite of the war in their home state.

The Edo State Government has since provided for their needs working closely with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other public-spirited Nigerians.

Recall that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons is also involved with the receipt of victims of human trafficking and illegal migration and has been in close ties with the Edo State government in facilitating their return to the country.