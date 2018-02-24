President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that traditional institutions across the country are very dear to him especially in this time of elections when they need their prayers to succeed come 2019.

Buhari who made this known during the 10th year Anniversary celebration of the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, congratulated the people of the kingdom for the 10th year anniversary of the king.

Buhari who was represented by Minister of Petroleum (State), Dr. Ibe Kachukwu told the king and his palace chiefs that President Muhammadu Buhari was very ready to host them in a schedule date to enable them discuss more.

Earlier, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta state in his speech stated that the present peace in Uvwie was a product of visionary leadership, adding that during the king’s first anniversary, he promised to build an ultra modern palace for the kingdom, which he really achieved.

“I thank you for achieving this goal. Despite some pockets of unrest in the kingdom, peace has returned to Uvwie. I urge you to ensure that peace continue to exist here,” he said.

Okowa thanked the monarch for his scholarship programme, saying that it will help the youths to shun anti-social vices. “I thank you for working for peace, if every kingdom can do this then there will be no need for weekly security meeting.

The governor said since Uvwie, Udu and some parts of Okpe Local Government Areas are very attractive for investors, they should create peaceful environment for them.

While urging the people of Uvwie Local Government Area to continue to support their monarch to move the kingdom to greater heights, Governor Okowa promised to support the kings annual scholarship programme with N5 Million annually till May, 2023 when he will handover to another governor.