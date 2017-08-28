Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that Nigerians should continue to have faith in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to turn around the fortunes of the country.

He said this in a monitored television programme in Lagos, on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on recession, Mohammed said: “Recession is not new to any country, economies are in cycles : There is a period of boom & a period of burst.

He also spoke on the endless epileptic power situation in the country saying, “We don’t generate or distribute power, but through the intervention of power, peace has been returned to Niger.”