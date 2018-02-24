Over 3,000 repentant bandits have surrendered their arms in Zamfara following a peace deal with the state government, the state Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has said.

Wakkala made the disclosure in Gusau when the committee set up by the National Economic Council on farmers/herders clashes, led by Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi met with key stakeholders in the state.

He said that the peace deal was initiated in September 2016.

The deputy governor, who heads the State Dialogue, Reconciliation and Disarmament Committee, said the initiative had led to the restoration of peace and stability in most communities in the state.

“With this effort, our communities now are living peacefully and contributing vital information to security agencies, while economic activities have fully resumed in displaced communities; our local markets are now functioning”, he said.

The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, said a total of 1,321 people have been killed by bandits in the state from 2011 to date.

He added that 1,881 others were injured and 185 vehicles destroyed within the period.

Rikiji who headed the Damage, Assessment and Relief Committee set up by the state government, disclosed that over 10,000 cattle were rustled during the period while 10, 000 houses and 2, 688 hectares of farm lands were destroyed.

“Within the period under review, the state government had, through this committee, spent huge amount of money in providing cash, food items as well as other forms of assistance to families of those killed, and also shouldered the medical bills of those injured.”

Key stakeholders including representatives of farmers, herdsmen, local vigilante groups, religious and traditional leaders, as well as lawmakers made submissions at the event.

Earlier, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari urged the Federal Government to post more security personnel to the state, to help address security challenges facing it.

Yari noted that the state with a population of over four million people, has only 2,000 policemen, 315 soldiers, 400 mobile policemen and less than 100 Air Force personnel.

In his remarks, Umahi said the committee was now better informed of the level of security threat and devastation in the state.

“As we do in other states we have visited, we are going to present our findings to the Federal Government for immediate action,” the Ebonyi governor said.