The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has cautioned the Federal Government against any attempt to re-arrest him, declaring that anyone who attempts to carry out the action will die.

Kanu said he won’t go on exile over threat to rearrest him.

This is as the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), said it was ready to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to re-arrest the IPOB leader.

Kanu spoke yesterday at Boys Technical College (BTC) located along Faulks Road in Aba, the commercial centre of Abia State where IPOB supporters received him.

The IPOB leader, who described Aba as the “Spiritual Capital of Biafra Land”, urged his supporters and those who believed in the Biafra course to be strong and resolute.

His words: “I’m a Biafran and we are going to crumble the zoo. Some people who are not educated said that they’ll arrest me, and I ask them to come. I’m in Biafra land. If any of them leaves Biafra land alive, then know that this is not IPOB. Tell them that’s what I said.

“Tell Buhari that I’m in Aba and any person who comes to arrest Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra land will die here. I’ll never go on exile, I assure you.

“Some people talk about restructuring, are we doing restructuring of Nigeria now? Are we doing fiscal federalism? Are we doing devolution? What we want is Biafra!

“Forget all the nonsense they write about us. We are not slowing down and no man born of a woman can stop us. They thought we are joking and God gave us a simple message that no one can stop us. The movement to restore Biafra is unstoppable.

“God sent me to you, Aba people and I am giving you His message. Our veterans here, your own message is that you’ll see Biafra alive not in death.

“The message of heaven is what I bring to you. Don’t be afraid. The plans of our enemies are not going to be actualized. The enemies are planning, but we are formidable.”

The IPOB leader paid tribute to those reportedly killed at National High School, Aba, by security agencies. He said: “Here we are in Biafra Land. Aba is the spiritual capital of Biafra land. We started in Aba in 2015 at CKC (Christ the King Catholic Cathedral). That day, heaven authenticated our move that IPOB will restore Biafra and that’s what we’ve come to do. We died in Aba; at National High School.

“They shot and killed us in other places in Biafra land when they were protesting for my release. As our people rest in the grave, we’ll never rest until Biafra is restored. I don’t care what they say in Abuja. I don’t give a damn what they say in Lagos. Kanu also declared that there won’t be election in the South-East in 2019 unless there was a date for referendum which the group has been clamouring for.

“We are going to boycott Anambra State election. After Anambra 2017, in 2019, there’ll be no elections in Biafra land. Signed and sealed. My message is that there’ll not be election in Biafra land ever again until they give us date for referendum,” he said.

Reacting to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s request before a Federal High Court, urging it to revoke the bail given to IPOB leader and order his re-arrest on an alleged breach of his bail conditions, MASSOB through its leader, Uchenna Madu, lambasted the Federal Government for such ‘insensitivity’ and unwarranted ‘intimidation’.

Madu, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu, said that Kanu’s non-violent activities towards Biafra actualisation and its restoration had never breached, truncated or confronted the “fragile and inconsistent constitution of this federation called Nigeria.”

According to MASSOB, “even the Interior Minister, Abdurahman Dambazzu defended his Hausa Fulani youths of Arewa that threatened the people of Biafra with an ultimatum of quit notice to vacate Arewa land before October 1st, 2017 that the coalition of the Arewa Youths were misquoted by the media.”

Madu stressed that the request by the Attorney-General was ill-informed and capable of throwing avoidable confrontations that would further heat up the polity.

“Now, the biased Minister of Interior under the Buhari-led Federal Government is trying to subject and subvert the naked truth of the threat by his Fulani brothers that they were quoted out of context though they have tactically withdrawn it.”