President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that his policies and programmes were targeted at creating wealth and employment opportunities for Nigerians particularly the youths.

He, however, challenged Nigerian universities to complement government effort through a well thought out research and discoveries that would boost the economy and support the effort.

The President, who was the Visitor at the 22nd convocation ceremony of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in Abuja on Saturday, solicited the support of all stakeholders so the government could achieve its target goal.

Recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicated that millions of Nigerians lost their jobs in the last two years, perhaps, as a result of unfavorable polices and pronouncement of the government.

Meanwhile, the UniAbuja Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael Adikwu, attested to the quality of education received by the graduands, with optimism that their release to the society would herald the socio-economic transformation of Nigeria.

He announced that a total 7, 148, made up of 6, 902 undergraduates and 242 postgraduate students from 2016/2017 academic session participated in the convocation.

Further breakdown of the figure indicated that 16 graduated with first class, 507 second class upper division, 3, 160 third class and 180 graduated with pass.

In the higher degree category, a total of 73 have doctorate degrees, 78 Master’s Degree while a total of 91 are postgraduate diploma graduands.