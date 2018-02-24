Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Archbishop of Archdiocese of Benin, Augustine Akubeze on his election as the new President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Archbishop Akubeze takes over from Archbishop of Jos, Ignatius Kaigama, who has served for two terms of three years each.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, the governor said that the election of Archbishop Akubeze was well-deserved and speaks to the leadership prowess he has displayed in leading the Archdiocese of Benin.

According to him, “We are, indeed, elated at the election of Archbishop Akubeze, who has shown over time, his support for a prosperous Nigeria through his engagement with the state government’s efforts to address societal ills as well as his commitment to the course of the common man.

“It is safe to say that Archbishop Akubeze will provide for the CBCN, pragmatic leadership that will swell the fold of Catholic faithful, propagate the course of Christianity and contribute to edifying the Christian community in Nigeria to engender national development.

“The news gladdens my heart as it does to many Catholic faithful in Archdiocese of Benin. The state government has, at different times, sought the input of Archbishop Akubeze in religious matters and his insights were commendable. It is heartwarming to know that the Archbishop will be providing such insight at a broader level for our nation’s growth,” the governor said.

Obaseki commended the CBCN for their strategic intervention in national issues, urging them not to relent in efforts to provide direction to the political leadership of the country.