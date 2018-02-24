The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved requests of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) amounting to N2.2 billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Bill Clinton Airport Drive, as well as for the procurement of field materials for the FCT Water Board.

Bill Clinton Drive, the spur road directly linking the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road with the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway is a major national and international gateway to both the city and the country.

In his presentation, the FCT Minster, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello explained that the road, which was constructed in the early eighties and has since exceeded its lifespan of 20 years is currently in serious need of rehabilitation.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, Cosmas Uzodinma, said the scope of work includes removal of existing bitumen and pavements as well as carrying out asphalting, resurfacing shoulder dressing and provision of surface water drainage among others.

He said, “It could be recalled that the Bill Clinton Drive rehabilitation project is coming on the heels of the recent conclusion of works on the Bill Clinton Interchange and bridge last year. The completion which brought about a new lease of life for motorists on that road was in keeping with the commitment of this Administration to completing all ongoing critical infrastructure projects.

“In a related development the FEC also approved FCTA’s request for N273 Million for the provision of field materials for the delivery of quality potable drinking water for FCT residents.

“In doing this, the Administration was mindful that the provision of steady and uninterrupted potable drinking water supply to residents of the Federal Capital Territory is very necessary to meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards as well as the Nigerian Drinking Water Quality Standards.

“With these projects, the pledge of the FCT Minister to emphasise effective delivery in the coming months is on course.”