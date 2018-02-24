The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has cautioned against unnecessary speculation over the abduction of girls at Government Girls Science Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe State, saying at moments like these Nigerians should step up their vigilance, stand in prayers and cooperate with security agencies.

Director General of the Agency, Dr Garba Abari, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has already dispatched high powered government officials, including four ministers, to the area to ascertain the true state of affairs and report back to him.

NOA said it was necessary to remind the media and other stakeholders to be cautious and factual in their reportage and be mindful of the pains that the parents and the nation at large are passing through.

The Director-General said the government has deployed adequate security machinery around the area as part of the ongoing efforts to clear the Boko Haram elements dispersed from their Sambisa Forest base with a view to restoring normalcy in all affected areas.