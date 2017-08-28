The Police have established Nigeria Police School of Public Relations in Abuja with retired Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emmanuel Ojukwu, as Provost.

Nigeria Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) on Monday commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, for establishing the school

The PPROs also applauded the IGP for appointing Ojukwu, a seasoned public relations officer, as the maiden provost.

Mr Ebere Amaraizu, Enugu State PPRO, gave the commendation in a statement in Enugu.

“We are thanking the police high command under the able leadership of Idris for establishing the school,’’ he said.

The PROs rose from a one-week Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) certificate course conducted by professionals and academia from the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said that the public relations officers expressed joy for the training.

He said that they were also happy over the induction of police public relations officers into the prestigious NIPR after a successful completion of the one-week intensive course.

He noted that the professional course was a right step in a right direction meant to update the practice of public relations in the Nigeria police.

The high-point of the course was the presentation of MCPD certificate of the NIPR by the President and the Chairman of Governing Council of the institute, Dr Rotimi Oladele, to the participants.

The course was attended by public relations officers in the 12 zonal commands, 36 state commands and some senior police officers.