South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lulu Louis Mnguni, has said that the safety of Nigerians living in that country does not rely solely on the South African Government.

He also revealed that an independent body was investigating to ascertain the culpability of the police in the recent killing of another Nigerian, Mr. Uchenna Eloh, in the Western Cape Province of that country.

Chairman of the Western Cape chapter of the Nigerian Union, Kanayo Onwumelu, who had raised the alarm, alleged that Eloh was strangled to death by South African policemen.

The ambassador, in an interview, in Abuja, condemned the killing, noting that the country would not condone extra-judicial killings, irrespective of where the person hailed from.

He posited that the safety of Nigerians in the country depended on everybody; South Africans, Nigerians and other nationals, working together to monitor the situation.

He also stated that they had jointly come up with early warning system of sharing information of when things were not going right in order to nip the scourge in the bud.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had in February said that a total 116 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in the last two years and nearly seven in 10 of the killings were carried out by the South African police.