The Bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Revd. Joseph Akinfenwa, has attributed the increase in immorality and corruption to bad leadership among Christians.

In a sermon delivered at a service held at the Cathedral of St. James the Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan on Sunday evening said those who have been called to serve in the house of God were expected to showcase leadership qualities worthy of emulation.

Among the dignitaries at the service were Archdeacons, priests, deacons, parishioners from the Diocese.

Prof. Kolawole Jaiyeoba, a former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University and Revd. Canon Benjamin Haruna were decorated as Venerable.

“We Christians have a responsibility to showcase good leadership everywhere we go.

“People especially, Christians, lack quality leadership and this has brought about high moral decadence in the society,” he said

He enjoined the newly collated Venerable and Archdeacons, to emulate Christ in giving, loving and should be ready to lay down their lives for those who they pastor.

“You have been called to serve God in another dimension and for that reason you must be ready to lay down your life for your sheep.

“You will be offended and annoyed while serving in your new office, but this should not stop you from loving and being the true leader you have been called to be,” Akinfenwa said.

He called on Christians to ensure that they gave their spiritual heads the needed moral support in order to boost the spread of the gospel and reduce the burden on them.