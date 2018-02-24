The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Victor Ndoma-Egba, has said the commission would partner with Innoson Kiara Academy in training Niger Delta youth.

Mr Ndoma-Egba stated this on Friday when he paid a courtesy call on the chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, at his Nnewi office.

Innoson Kiara Academy is the training arm of the indigenous vehicle manufacturing company.

A statement by head of corporate communication of the conglomerate, Cornel Osigwe, said the academy is currently training students sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Office.

During the inspection visit at the Nnewi center of Innoson Kiara Academy, Mr. Ndoma-Egba said the commission would immediately enroll about 100 youth to kick off the partnership.

He emphasised that training the youth has become a necessity because NDDC wants to groom “another kind of militants in the region; militants of knowledge, militants of creativities, militants who will be job creators, militants who will develop and build their region”.

Also during the factory tour of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, the NDDC chairman expressed surprise that the Innoson factory was not just assembling vehicles but was actually manufacturing Made-in-Nigeria vehicles.

He therefore promised Mr. Chukwuma that NDDC would lead other government agencies and parastatals in patronising Innoson vehicles.

Mr. Ndoma-Egba said since the federal government has made a law mandating government agencies and departments to patronise local contents, NDDC will champion it.

In his remarks, Mr. Chukwuma thanked the chairman of NDDC for his visit and assured him that the academy has the capacity both in terms of space and human resource to deliver quality training to the Niger Delta Youths that will make them outstanding.

Mr. Chukwuma said the academy has graduated about 400 ex-agitators with many of them performing greatly in different parts of the country.

He further thanked the NDDC Chairman for his promise to patronise Innoson Vehicles, stating that if other departments and agencies do so, the company will become one of the greatest vehicle manufacturing companies in the world.