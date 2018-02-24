The Anambra State Government says it will reengage some retired teachers to boost teaching and learning in schools in the state.

It said the retirees who would be engaged as contract staff would serve as mentors to younger teachers.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Tony Nnachetta, stated this at a press conference in his office in Awka, Anambra State.

He said that was the decision reached at the State Executive Council meeting.

Nnachetta added that a study by relevant authorities showed that the quality of teaching and learning in the state needed to be boosted which necessitated the recall of some of the retired teachers to help out.