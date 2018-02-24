The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that there is no need for data capturing while applying for renewal of driver’s licence.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday, adding that the agency departed from the old system long time ago.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell motorists that they can renew their licence without going through capture.

“The choice of coming to capture is yours, as long as we have your data base at the initial stage and its already in the system, you don’t really need to be captured any longer,” he said.

Omeje said that there is provision to bypass capture in the new process of renewal of licence.

The FRSC boss however, noted that recapturing of data would only happen when people want to change their passport photographs or change some variables stated at the initial stage in the data.

“The whole essence of renewal is to update your records. You might have changed your residential address and all other variables except date of birth which is constant.

“And it is possible that somewhere somehow you had an accident that has given you mark or scars on your face, that has not been there before and if you don’t do the update, of not going for capture, you may be embarrassed when you go to the embassy,” Omeje noted.