The police have arrested Chidiebere Okoroafor, a senior Pastor in Afam, Rivers State, for allegedly killing a nine-month-old girl and two women who were members of his church.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed, alleged that Okoroafor, committed the murder on December 13, 2017. He was the pastor of Altar of Grace Ministries.

Ahmed who spoke through his Deputy, Mr. Cyril Okoro, said on Friday that the victims are Mrs Ada Ezeawa, her nine month old baby, Christabel and Mrs. Uluoma Onweagbo.

“The pastor in a most bizarre manner gruesomely murdered three of his own flock, including an unborn child,” Okoro said.

According to him, the pastor had a sexual relationship with 25 year-old Onweagbo, which resulted into a pregnancy.

On Dec 11, 2017, Ada Ezeawa, along with her baby strapped to her back, and Onweagbo, set out to confront the pastor over the pregnancy.

The police alleged that the pastor ingeniously separated his accusers, by luring Ada Ezeawa to an uncompleted building, while he told Onweagbo to stay three “poles” away.

According to Okoro, the pastor strangled Ezeawa in the uncompleted building.

Moments after, the suspect re-joined Onweagbo and left with her and the baby on a tricycle (keke) to Afam Roundabout.

From the roundabout, they took a motorbike to an isolated bush on Igberu Road.

According to Okoro, the pastor killed Onweagbo in the isolated bush, using the wrapper with which she strapped her baby to the back to suffocate her.

“The baby was equally discovered dead.

“This killing by the suspect is premeditated, callous and devoid of human sympathy,” he said.