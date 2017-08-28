The Ondo State Police Command are trying to uncover the role of a herbalist and three suspected ritualists, who murdered and mutilated two female students of Adeyemi College of Education in the state for money rituals.

It was gathered that the victims, Oladepo Blessing and Oluwasemilore Mary, had been missing for over a week before their decomposing and mutilated bodies were discovered by Police detectives.

The victims allegedly left their residences and did not return, following which their friends raised the alarm.

Reports had it that one of the suspected ritualists was arrested in a robbery operation in Ondo town and his confession led to the arrest of the other two suspects.

They reportedly confessed of their various criminal escapades in recent time across the state.

Vanguard gathered that they later led Police detectives to where the decomposing and mutilated bodies of the victims were dumped.

Upon further investigations, the suspects confessed that they abducted and murdered a female student for rituals.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, adding that the mutilated and decomposing bodies of the students have been recovered by detectives who are interrogating the two suspects.

According to Joseph, the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

He added: “We have arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of the victim for money ritual. They include John Adenikiri, also known as Emir; Fisayo Fasanu, Abore, and a herbalist Alfa Abdurafiu.”

Joseph explained that Adenikiri and Fasanu confessed that they sold the mutilated bodies to Abdurafiu, who used them for ritual.

He added that Adenikiri and Fasanu were arrested in Ondo town, while Abdurafi was arrested in Ore, Odigbo Local Govern-ment Area of the state.