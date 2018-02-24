A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, will launch his new book ‘Build, Innovate, Grow: A Vision for My Country’ on February 26.

The book launch, which will be chaired by Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, will take place in Lagos.

“It’s a book in which I set out my vision for Nigeria, how Nigeria can be better led to stability and prosperity in the 21st century,” Mr. Moghalu, a Professor of Practice in International Business and Private Policy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, said.

“I set out a very clear roadmap that addresses a number of problems and issues in the country.”

With the foreword written by his former boss at the Central Bank who is now the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi; Mr. Moghalu’s book discusses leadership in Nigeria and how to govern with strategy.

The book also discusses the role of history in nation building as well as how women are “totally out of the picture” in the Nigerian system.

“I have never seen people as important as women who were treated so badly by a system as I have seen in Nigeria,” said Mr. Moghalu, who is the president of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation.

“Women in this country don’t have a lot of access to credit as much as they should have, they are treated very badly in matrimonial homes, they are denied equality of opportunity in politics and political appointments and political participation, especially in terms of contest or positions; they can vote, then God.”

Mr. Moghalu’s book also discussed the power of the Nigerian youth; people in the diaspora; the country’s foreign policy; and the difference between economic growth, development, and transformation.

Mr. Moghalu was the CBN deputy governor overseeing Financial System Stability from 2009 until 2014 when he left the apex bank.

He said he was inspired to write the book because, like many Nigerians, he was fed up with the situation in the country.

“I was most recently a Professor of Practice in International Business and Private Policy at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusets in the US. It’s one of the most prestigious universities in America. The Fletcher School is one of the top three graduate schools of international affairs in the world and it was a singular honour to be appointed a professor. I was the only black professor in the faculty for the two years I was teaching there.

“But I decided, I have done well in life, but how well is the average Nigerian citizen doing? I am thinking about the average Nigerian, that’s why I wrote BIG (book). I have written BIG because I feel that there are times as if I’m hopeless like now, we must think big, we must have a vision, not to sit around and lament and wail and wring our hands. I’m a man of action, talk and do and that’s the way I operate, I am thinking it, I am saying it, I am walking the talk and that’s why I wrote this book to encourage our people ‘let’s act now.’”