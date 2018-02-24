Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has identified adequate funding as a critical ingredient to stimulate educational growth in the country.

Ahmed stated this on Friday in Ilorin at the combined matriculation ceremony of the Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE) for Degree and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

The session included the 2015/2016 and 2017/2018 academic session, held at 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi, Ilorin.

Ahmed said that any government that intends to develop the capacity of its citizens, especially in the area of manpower, must build the education of its people.

The governor urged the management of NASE to affiliate the institution with Kwara State University, Malete and University of Ilorin because of their proximity.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Salihu Ahmed, said his administration would not relent in providing substantial support needed for NASE to grow as an academic institution.

Earlier, the Commandant of NASE, Brig.-Gen., Nuhu Umaru, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the upgrade of the school to a degree awarding institution.

He explained that the academic scope was expanded to run NCE and degree and to provide manpower for members of the armed forces.

According to him, the school which was upgraded to degree awarding institution in 2015, was affiliated to Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ogun State.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of TASUED, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabuwo, enjoined the matriculants to be steadfast and continue to work hard.

He noted that TASUED is known for academic excellence.