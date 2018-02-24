Leaders of the Bring Back Our Girls group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu, on Friday, took a swipe at the Federal Government over its handling of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls.

They noted that the government existed first to protect lives and property.

This is just as the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, reiterated that troops had been deployed in the Dapchi area of Yobe State to assist in the rescue mission of the abducted schoolgirls.

Ezekwesili in a tweet on Friday, said, “Devastated, exhausted and yet, we shall stand and fight for justice of the rescue of our Dapchi girls by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Not even our remaining 112 Chibok schoolgirls would imagine any more daughters of Nigeria would be failed again.

“That the tragedy of the Dapchi girls and its handling entirely repeat the pattern of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction nearly four years ago (under a different Federal Government) shows how our leaders seldom learn any lessons from failure.”

Also, Yesufu, on her Twitter page, said, “Reading this (abduction of Yobe schoolgirls) is just painful. While terrorists were regrouping, our military was busy handing over a flag to the President and declaring technical defeat. Find the girls. Bring them to their parents and that’s all. They don’t want publicity. They want their children.

“For some, Dapchi (abduction) is an opportunity to score political points; to be able to say the government is working or not working. Can you stop for a moment and imagine when you were in secondary school and you were abducted? What would have mattered most to you and your family?

“How can Lai Mohammed be talking about the government’s image when people’s daughters have been abducted and only God knows what they are going through? A government that fails in its responsibility to protect the lives and properties of its citizens is no longer fit to be called a government. February 25 of this year would be the fourth year memorial of Buni Yadi boys slaughtered by the Boko Haram in their school in Yobe State. We learnt nothing?”