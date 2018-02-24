The United States has condemned the attack on the Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi.

It also said it would continue to support the Federal Government’s efforts to counter the terrorist group.

While briefing journalists on Thursday, spokesperson for the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, said, “We are still trying to get all the details about that [Boko Haram attack], but we want to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in northeastern Nigeria.

“The choice of targets, including schools, markets and places of worship, reflect the brutality of terrorist organisations. The victims of the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education. We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.”

She added, “We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million (persons) displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

“The United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence.”

On his part, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said that an attack on a Nigerian child was an attack on the future of the country.

Ortom stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase .

He said that the insecurity in any part of the country should be the concern of every Nigerian and called for the provision of timely and useful information to security agencies to enable them to live up to their expectations.

Similarly, the Coalition of Civil Society Network of Lake Chad Basin has described the recent abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls as a wake-up call on the Federal Government and the military to intensify security in the area.

The Chairman, North-East Civic Society Forum, Ambassador Shehu Ahmed, who spoke on behalf of the CSOs under the aegis of CCSNLCB, during its inaugural general assembly in Abuja on Friday, stated, “It is the role and responsibility of the government to protect the lives and properties of its citizens.

“If this is not done, then there is a gap; so we want the government to improve the level of security.”

Ahmed, who was quoted in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, said, “It is no longer news; two days ago, in one of the states within our region, over 90 girls were abducted.

“The government said that they had been freed but then we realised that they had not been freed.

“Let them stop playing games with people’s lives; let the government give the right information and let us be sincere in our approach.

“The role of every government is to protect the interest, lives and properties of the affected population.

“It is better for the government to go back to the drawing board and ensure that security is intensified.”