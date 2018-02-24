Sixteen pro Biafra groups have met in the industrial town of Nnewi, the home town of the late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, saying the only restructuring they would accept in Nigeria would be the recognition of the country’s six geo-political zones as federating units.

Among the groups that met were the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Eastern Peoples’ Congress (EPC), Biafra United Liberation Council (BULCO), Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra (JRCB), Igbo Hebrew Cultural Restoration and Biafra Actualization and Defence Squad.

Others were Biafra Revolutionary Organization (BRO), Biafra Liberation Crusade (BLC), Salvation Peoples of Biafra, Ekwenche Organization, Biafra Peace Corps, BILLIE Human Rights Initiatives and Igbozurume Organization.

Biafrans in Diaspora were also represented, while the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was represented by its liaison Officer.

At the meeting, the groups deliberated extensively on the issue of alleged disunity among them which, they noted, was militating against the actualization of Biafra.

Comrade Felix Obioha and Engr. Amadi Innocent, who described the meeting as the first of its kind, advised the various groups to work together for the purpose of Biafra actualization and restoration.

According to them, all pro Biafra groups should maintain their individual status, name and internal running of their affairs, but should jointly as one body, execute all national and international engagements, programmes and commitments to Biafra, including its diplomatic affairs.

They rejected the proposals for states as federating units of Nigeria as a part of Nigeria restructuring, saying such arrangement was totally against the wishes and desires of the people of Biafra.

They said: “We are reaffirming our total commitment for Biafra actualization and restoration and we wish to state that the only Nigeria restructuring that will be acceptable to us is recognizing the six geopolitical regions as a federating units using the 1963 constitution as a template.”