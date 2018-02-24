President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday apologised to the families of the school girls abducted on Monday by Boko Haram at Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, assuring them that that the matter was receiving deserved attention at the highest level.

Also yesterday, the United States of America said it was concerned about the missing Dapchi schoolgirls, while the British military said it was monitoring the event closely.

A statement yesterday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu quoted the President Buhari as saying: “The entire country stands as one with the girls’ families, the government and the people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened and share your pain. We pray that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return your missing family members.”

The President said when he received the devastating news of the attack on the school, and the fact that the local authorities could not account for all the students, he immediately dispatched a high-level delegation on a fact-finding visit to the town.

Buhari continued: “I also instructed the security agencies to deploy in full and not spare any effort to ensure that all the girls are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice. Our government is sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis, in the hope that all the missing girls will be found.”