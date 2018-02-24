To ensure fit personnel ready for deployment to dangerous operations, especially in areas ridden with insecurity, the Special Boat Service (SBS) of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has trained 41 officers and soldiers in counter terrorism, air assault and tactical warfare.

The 41 officers and soldiers, attached to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), were yesterday certified ready for deployment following an 11-week intensive training on watermanship, air assault, counter terrorism, tactical combats, among others, at the SBS camp in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

Commending the personnel for withstanding the rigours of the training, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, said he was confident they would succeed in whatever mission the DHQ assigned them to.

Ofodile said: “These graduands have been equipped with the ability to infiltrate hostile terrain from sea and air whenever the need arise.

“They have acquired requisite skills to enhance their performance in different theatres of operations and I have no doubt they would deliver positively whenever duty calls.

“We do not know where they would be deployed to but we do know that the country is faced with many security challenges and so, the DHQ would deploy the personnel as deemed fit.

“Ours was to train them because we have the expertise, which we have done. There is no doubt that they will perform and help in no small measure, in tackling security challenges including terrorism of all kinds.

“They underwent special trainings which are not for just any officer. The training they got is of higher standard and equates those of other elite forces anywhere in the world. Those previously trained by the SBS have proven themselves.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has been very gracious to the SBS. He has special liking for the special force and has within available resources, ensured that most of their needs are met.”

Earlier, SBS Commander, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, revealed that two personnel did not scale through the trainings, adding that 39 of the graduands performed creditably in watermanship.

He said the graduands proved their mettle and demonstrated that they had mental tenacity and physical toughness to carry out the duties that would be assigned to them.

Shettima said: “In the course of your training, you have expended thousands of ammunition, swam for kilometres, performed countless hours of high intensity workouts and in the midst of it all, lost hours of sleep to get to where you are today.

“All component of your training module were carefully orchestrated to culminate in what you have become today, an efficient compact fighting force.

“The training you have acquired over the weeks is targeted at preparing and equipping you with all the skills you require to succeed in today’s dynamic battle space.

“I am confident that you will rise to the occasion when the need arise. My confidence bears its origin from my knowledge of the calibre of instructors that presided over your training.”