President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja assured the people of Niger Delta that his administration would continue to support rapid development of the region.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, who said the president made the promise while receiving a delegation led by the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, added that he pledged to achieve the plan by consolidating on all ongoing projects in the region and initiating new ones to create more economic opportunities and jobs for the people.

He also said Buhari reiterated the federal government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Niger Delta for economic and social activities to thrive.

According to him, the president told the delegation that developing the region remained a priority of his administration, adding that under his watch, every region in the country would witness increased investments in critical infrastructure.

He also said the president appealed to the people of Niger Delta to complement ongoing efforts by the federal government to bring more development in the region by maintaining peace, security and harmony.

Adesina also said the president promised to look into some of the concerns raised by the delegation including the dredging of Escravos bar for Warri and Koko ports, the gas revolution industrial park and EPZ project in Ogidigben, the ecological challenges in Ode-Itsekiri, Ugborodo, Orere/Yanagho and Ogheye-Eghoroke, among others.

He said the president used the occasion of the visit by the royal majesty to commend Itsekiri people for producing men of strong convictions like Prof Itse Sagay, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC).

‘‘Thanks for producing a man like Prof. Itse Sagay, who is defending us robustly and stepping on many toes in the process. If he’s not a man of conviction, he couldn’t have done that.

‘‘What he is doing is exceptional. Despite coming from a minority area, he’s showing overwhelming influence at the centre.

‘‘Prof, I never had the opportunity to thank you personally for all you’re doing. Thank you very much,’’ the president was quoted to have said.

“The Olu of Warri, who commiserated with the President over the loss of his two extended family members, also commended him for achieving his campaign promises on the fight against insurgency and corruption, as well as the successes recorded in reducing criminal acts of vandalism of oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta,” he added.

Adesina also said later at a separate audience with Dr. Ado Ibrahim Atta 111, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Buhari thanked the royal father for his continued support of his administration.

He added: “In his remarks, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land commended the President for his renewed interest in reviving the Ajaokuta Steel and expressed the hope that the project will come back to life and be inaugurated under Buhari’s administration.

‘‘You are a man of hope, courage and action. May all the good things you want for Nigeria come to pass,’’ the Ohinoyi said.