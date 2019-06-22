<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) on Friday inducted 86 graduates of University of Jos (UniJos) to practise as laboratory scientists.

The Registrar of the council, Mr Tosan Irhabor, who administered the Oath of Allegiance on the graduates, advised them to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession.

Irhabor, who was represented by Mr Gregory Ochono, the acting Director of Registration and Discipline, MLSCN, said those who subjected themselves to rigorous training and were able to adhere to the ethics would reap the dividends of their efforts.

He said “I, therefore, enjoin you to brace up for tasks ahead, but do so with optimism that the training you have received here will speak for you.

“Let me warn that you are not allowed to present yourself for mobilisation into the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) without completing your internship.

“MLSCN will not hesitate to apply relevant sanctions in the event of any breach of this policy.

“The same applies to those wishing to repeat internship because of pecuniary gains.”

The registrar encouraged the various teaching hospitals that have contributed toward training the inductees to consider giving them automatic internship spaces.

According to him, it will be unfair that such hospitals will be advertising to fill up different spaces whereas those they helped to train are in dire need of a place to work.

Prof. Sabastian Maimako, the Vice Chancellor of UniJos, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Administration, Prof. Gray Ejikeme, said that graduates were trained in accordance to the profession’s curriculum.

He urged the students to be good ambassadors of the institution and thanked parents and guardians for helping the graduates to achieve their dreams.

Prof. Simon Yiltok, the Provost, College of Health Sciences, UniJos, urged the graduates to seek further education to enable them to acquire more knowledge in their chosen career.

Dr James Damen, the Head of Department, Medical Laboratory Sciences, UniJos, said the inductees were prepared for the task before them.

He congratulated the students for performing excellently well in both the university and external professional examinations.