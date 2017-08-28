The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has said that if Nigeria must forge ahead, corrupt politicians and civil servants should be barred from participating in politics.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Niger State branch of Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering in Minna, Bello said that leadership opportunity should only be given to honest persons who have the fear of God.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, said on Sunday, “I will say it over and over again, corrupt politicians and civil servants should be banned from participating in active politics if we want Nigeria to move forward.

“In China, corrupt leaders are being executed; if in our own case we can’t execute them, then we should ban them from participating in politics and give opportunity to those who are clean, honest and have the fear of God.”

He urged the people of the state to hold the government accountable on money spent in the state, adding, “The fundamental issue facing us as a nation is corruption and if you look at Niger State, we are where we are today because in the past we had corrupt leaders who were not able to manage the people’s resources wisely.

“One good thing about democracy is that the people should ask questions; we came in through their votes and not by power. Those who voted us in should ask us questions, how their monies are being spent because it will bring about checks and balances.”

He informed the association that the Niger State Government had embarked on reviving vocational and technical schools.

Earlier, the National President of NATE, Ahmad Yabagi, said the essence of the inauguration was to sensitise the general public to the existence of the association as well as establishing a synergy between NATE, private sectors and government.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, and others were given awards for their contribution to the development in the state.